Four drug traffickers detained by police in Taybad

Brigadier General Majid Shoja, the commander of Khorasan Razavi border guards, said that the Taybad County's Regiment seized 13.7 kilos of opium and Methamphetamine from four traffickers who had come after illegally crossing the shared border with Afghanistan in Taybad County in the northeast province.

"These people, who are citizens of the neighboring country, intended to enter the country illegally," the commander said, adding they were handed over to the judicial officials to go on trial.

Taybad is 225 kilometers from the capital of the province Mashhad, on the shared border with Afghanistan.

MNA/IRN85043607

