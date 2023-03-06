  1. Politics
Iran hands over 268 Afghan inmates to Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – Taliban Foreign Ministry announced that 268 Afghanistan citizens who were imprisoned in Iran were extradited from Iran to Afghanistan.

Taliban interim government Foreign Ministry wrote in a statement that after the visit and agreement of the delegation from the Taliban interim government to Tehran, 268 Afghan citizens who were imprisoned in Iran were handed over to Afghanistan on Monday at shared Islam Qala border crossing.

Taliban Foreign Ministry welcomed Iran's action and added that such positive steps will strengthen the bilateral relations between the two nations.

At the moment, there are six thousand Afghan refugees imprisoned in Iranian prisons convicted of different criminal acts.

