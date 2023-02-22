Iran FM confers on Tehran-Baghdad ties with Iraqi president

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian called for the development of Iran-Iraq bilateral relations.

Other issues including border security and Iraq's debt to Iran were also among the topics discussed between Amir-Abdollahian and Rashid.

The Iraqi president, for his part, described the relations between Iran and Iraq as comprehensive and deep.

Rashid also emphasized the determination of his country to develop relations with the Iranian side.

Amir-Abdollahian also met and held talks with the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Wednesday.

