Amir-Abdollahian meets with former Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi, who traveled to Tehran, held talks with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian this afternoon (Tuesday, February 21) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran compound.
TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – The foreign minister of Iran Hossein -Abdollahian received the visiting former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi for a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday.
