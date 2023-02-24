Iran's Shamkhani to visit Iraq to sign security deal

In a meeting with the Iraqi National Security Advisor Qassem Araji in Baghdad on Thursday evening, the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian announced the imminent visit of the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council to Iraq to sign a security cooperation document.

In the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister expressed his gratitude to Qassim Al-Araji for his efforts to manage security issues at the shared borders of the two countries.

While announcing Iran's constant support for a modern and stable Iraq, Amir-Abdollahian expressed regret that the two countries have not formed a high-level security committee to resolve some concerns in the Kurdistan region of Iraq yet.

Meanwhile, he announced the imminent trip of the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council to Iraq to sign the security cooperation document with Iraq.

He reiterated that Tehran considers the presence of any anti-revolutionary and separatist groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region as unacceptable and declared that this issue poses threats against Iran, Iraq and even the Kurdistan Region.

Explaining Iran's regional interactions, the foreign minister informed the Iraqi side of the latest status of JCPOA talks and other regional issues.

Qassim al-Araji, for his part, congratulated the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran and described some recent conspiracies to attack the Islamic Republic of Iran as" an illusion".

In expressing the importance of regional interactions, Iraq's national security adviser emphasized that if the interactions between the countries of the region are widespread, there will be no room left for the presence of foreigners in the region.

He considered the existence of any threat against the Islamic Republic of Iran from inside Iraq as unacceptable and denounced it.

Al-Araji also emphasized the necessity of finalizing the inhuman assassination legal case of the anti-terror martyrs Iranian Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Iraqi Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis between the two countries.

