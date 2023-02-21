Tehran ready to host meeting of 3+3 south Caucasus format

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Viktorovich Grushko in Tehran on Monday.

During the meeting, the top Iranian diplomat emphasized the importance of regional cooperation.

He also announced Iran’s readiness to host a meeting of foreign ministers of countries of the 3+3 format, namely Russia, Iran, Turkey plus three southern Caucasus nations.

Viktorovich Grushko, for his part, attached great importance to the promotion of cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, referring to the joint cooperation of the two countries at the bilateral, regional, and international levels.

The Russian diplomat also met and held talks with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani.

In this meeting, the two diplomats discussed a range of regional and international issues including the war in Ukraine, the situation in Afghanistan, Syria as well as Central Asia and the Caucasus.

Bagheri Kani described Iran-Moscow cooperation on issues of mutual interest as of great importance and deemed it necessary for both sides to enhance interaction to protect regional peace and stability and promote multilateralism.

He also stressed that Iran and Russia need to continue cooperation with other independent countries in order to protect national interests and confront unilateral and discriminatory approaches.

The Russian official, for his part, emphasized the importance of multilateralism in the world as well as boosting cooperation among independent nations.

RHM/FNA14011201001057/14011201001088