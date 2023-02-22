  1. Politics
Amir-Abdollahian terms Iran-Iraq ties as privliged

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Iranian foreign minister has described the relations between the Islamic Republic and Iraq as privliged.

"We had important talks with the Prime Minister, the President, and the Iraqi Foreign Minister in Baghdad," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a Saturday post on the social networking website on his ongoing visit to Iraq.

Trade development, acceleration of railway connectivity, energy, Arvandrud dredging, dust control, effective control of border security were among the issues discussed during the meetings, the minister added.

Regional and International issues were also topics of discussion, he further noted.

