Feb 20, 2023, 2:19 PM

1 killed, 1 injured in helicopter crash in Russia

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – At least one person was killed and another injured on Monday after a helicopter made an emergency landing in Russia’s Kemerovo region, media have reported.

“A private Mi-8 helicopter with 10 people on board made an emergency landing near the mountain of Gora Topkhan in the Mezhdurechensk district, due to which one person died and another was injured,” a source from the operational services told state news agency TASS, Anadolu Agency reported.

The source further said that a second helicopter flying alongside the Mi-8 had already taken the victim to the district and then flew back to get the injured person.

He also noted that another helicopter from the city of Gorno-Altaysk in the neighboring Altai Republic of Russia is also expected to arrive at the emergency site to evacuate the remaining eight people.

