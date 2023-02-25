13th Iran plane carrying humanitarian aid lands in Syria

Iran’s consul general in the Syrian city of Aleppo, Salman Navvab Nouri said that the cargo includes 12 tons of various foods and powdered milk.

Previously, three planes from the Islamic Republic of Iran to Damascus, carrying shipments three to Latakia and six more to Aleppo delivered Iranian relief aid to the quake-ravaged Syria.

So far, a number of various countries have sent relief aid to Syria boarding over 200 aircraft.

The number of people killed by the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria earlier this month has now passed 50,000, according to the latest figures from both countries.

