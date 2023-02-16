  1. Politics
Iran, China deputy FMs hold talks on JCPOA

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani met his Chinese counterpart Ma Zhaoxu on the JCPOA talks.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the need for the commitment of all the parties in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (Iran nuclear deal) talks to fully implement their obligations.

The parties agreed to continue their close communication and coordination as in the past to advance the JCPOA negotiations as well as to have consultations and cooperation on other issues of international interest.

The two sides also discussed several important regional and international issues, including the fight against terrorism.

