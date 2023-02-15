West's commitment to revive JCPOA 'big question mark'

"No doubt that #China is committed to the #JCPOA," Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in a tweet on Wednesday in reaction to the Chinese President Xi Jinping's remarks in a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi who is in Beijing for a state visit.

"No matter how the international and regional situation changes, China will unswervingly develop friendly cooperation with Iran. China will continue to constructively participate in the negotiations on the resumption of the implementation of the JCPOA," Xi Jinping told Ebrahim Raeisi.

Ulyanov also added, "The question is to what extent the #US and #E3 are committed to revitalization of the nuclear deal and maintaining nuclear non-proliferation. This is a big question mark as of today. Looks like they have a hidden agenda."

The stalemate on the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was triggered in May 2018, when former US president Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the accord reached between Iran and world powers and imposed harsh economic sanctions against the country under the so-called “maximum pressure” policy.

The negotiations to salvage the JCPOA have stalled since August 2022 due to Washington’s insistence on its hard-nosed position of not removing the sanctions that were imposed on the Islamic Republic by the Trump administration.

Iran, whose strict adherence to the deal had been verified several times by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), demands guarantees from the US that it will not withdraw from or violate the agreement again. The US has refused, complicating the prospects of the talks.

