China Iran's largest trade partner for 10 consecutive years

“China-Iran trade totaled $15.8 billion in 2022, up 7% year-on-year,” Shu Jueting, a spokesperson for China’s Commerce Ministry, told a press conference on Thursday.

“During President Raeisi's visit to China, the two countries exchanged in-depth views on promoting bilateral economic and trade relations and reached a series of positive results,” Shu said.

"In the next step, we will work with our Iran counterpart to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state in the economic and trade fields, deepen pragmatic cooperation in trade and other fields, import more Iranian high-quality products, and continue to carry out cooperation in building the Belt and Road Initiative."

The spokesperson said China would strengthen multilateral cooperation between the two countries under the frameworks, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and inject new growth impetus into deepening the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi was on a three-day state visit to China starting Feb. 14, Xinhua reported.

During Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi's visit to China, Tehran and Beijing signed a number of bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of agriculture, trade, tourism, environmental protection, health, disaster relief, culture and sports.

The documents include agreements in the field of transportation worth $12 billion, which include projects like the high-speed rail link between Tehran and Mashhad, and investment in the Imam Khomeini Airport City.

Investment in Iran's southeastern Mokran Coast and the purchase of Iranian oil are also mentioned in the documents, Caspian News reported.

Raeisi's visit serves as an example of the high level of mutual trust between China and Iran, as well as a milestone for bilateral ties, CGTN wrote.

