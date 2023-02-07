Iran to do whatever necessary to reduce quake pains

The office of the President of Syria on Tuesday announced in a statement that Ebrahim Raeisi and his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad held a telephone conversation.

According to the statement, in the phone call, the Iranian president emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran will stand alongside the Syrian people and expressed his condolences to the Syrian people, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured and the people who suffered losses of lives in the earthquake.

The Iranian president said that given the strategic relations between the two countries and humanitarian principles, Iran will do whatever is necessary to reduce the consequences of the calamity.

He further vowed that Iran will support the continuous efforts of the Syrian government.

The President of Syria Bashar al-Assad expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Iran for sending humanitarian aid as well as helping the Syrian government in the ongoing rescue operations.

Early on Monday, an earthquake of 7.7 magnitude on the Richter scale struck south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria. Another 7.6 magnitude earthquake occurred a few hours later.

Thousands have died and rescuers are racing to pull survivors from beneath the rubble.

