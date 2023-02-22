  1. Politics
IAEA officials began investigations in Iran: AEOI chief

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – IAEA officials arrived in Tehran on Tuesday and have begun their investigations, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami announced.

Eslami made the remarks on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning.

"With the interaction and coordination made, we always try to avoid creating new ambiguity in the agency's cooperation process," Eslami stressed.

Turning to the JCPOA revival negotiations, Elsami criticized the approach of the other parties who did not adhere to their commitments.

The main parties of the JCPOA agreement did not adhere to their commitments, Americans in particular neither cooperated nor allowed others to cooperate, he stressed.

It is unacceptable for the Islamic Republic of Iran to fulfill commitments unilaterally, Eslami added.

