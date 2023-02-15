Iranians turned threats, sanctions into opportunities

The president made the remarks in a meeting with a group of intellectuals from various Chinese universities in Beijing on Wednesday.

He pointed out that relations among independent states make it possible for them to share views and defuse threats and sanctions.

What has put Iran and China beside each other is their civilizational background and common stands in defiance of unilateral measures of certain states and their independence-seeking nature, Raeisi underlined.

Noting that the only way to stand against the threats of the US and its allies is resistance, the president said that resistance removes the threats and will also turn the threats into opportunities for making progress.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi traveled to Beijing on Monday evening at the official invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During his visit, Raeisi met with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqia, the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Li Zhanshu, and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

