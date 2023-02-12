Exchanging messages in JCPOA talks still underway

"Negotiations in the framework of the exchange of messages between the two parties are still ongoing and the parties are exchanging their views with each other," Bagheri Kani said in an interview with Al-Manar.

Referring to Qatar's role as a mediator in exchanging messages between Iran and Western countries, Bagheri Kani stated that Iran and the US do not have a direct relationship, thus it is natural that the exchange of messages between them takes place through an intermediary.

"Our negotiations are focused on economic sanctions, and economic sanctions should be removed within the framework of the agreement reached in 2015," the senior Iranian diplomat stressed.

Stressing that receiving guarantees is among Iran's redlines in the talks, Bagheri Kani added that if Iran's interests are provided finalizing the agreement is within reach.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump illegally pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled that he is ready to resurrect the agreement.

Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US, and France have been in talks with Iran since April 2021 to reinstate the deal.

The talks to salvage the JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions.

The negotiations have been at a standstill since August due to Washington’s insistence on its hard-nosed position of not removing all the sanctions that were slapped on the Islamic Republic by the previous US administration. Iran maintains it is necessary for the other side to offer some guarantees that it will remain committed to any agreement that is reached.

MP/IRN85027516