Raeisi's visit to Beijing to create leap in Iran-China coop.

Raeisi's visit to China to create leap in implementation of 25-year program

"President [Raeisi]'s visit to China at the head of the high-ranking political and economic delegation is a very important development in bilateral relations between Iran and China. His visit will be carried out at the invitation of the President of China and important issues in various political, economic, commercial and cultural fields will be discussed. The visit of the president to China is of particular importance and indicates the existence of the political will among the leaders of the two countries to expand bilateral relations," Nasser Kan'an said in his weekly press conference on Monday.

Referring to Iran-China 25-year comprehensive cooperation program, he added, "The president's visit to China can create a suitable leap in the implementation of the plans and projects foreseen and included in this program. The program is a road map for cooperation between the two countries, and in this regard, several agreements have been prepared and are being finalized, and good documents will be signed between Iran and China within the framework of this trip."

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi will pay a state visit to China from February 14 to 16 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. During his visit, the high-ranking delegations of the two countries will hold negotiations and some cooperation documents will be signed.

JCPOA parties, US should show goodwill in practice

Answering a question about the negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, Kan'ani said, "Iran is committed to the negotiation, and the other parties and the United States must show their goodwill in practice and return to the negotiation the implementation of the agreement."

The talks to salvage the JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions.

The negotiations have been at a standstill since August due to Washington’s insistence on its hard-nosed position of not removing all the sanctions that were slapped on the Islamic Republic by the previous US administration. Iran maintains it is necessary for the other side to offer some guarantees that it will remain committed to any agreement that is reached.

Not inviting some countries to attend MSC contrary to the principle of neutrality

Speaking about Iran's reaction to not being invited to attend the Munich Security Conference (MSC), the spokesman said, "The purpose of holding the Munich Security Conference is to help deepen security in the regional and global spheres. Not inviting some countries is a selective action with political motives which indicates the continuation of the wrong approach in relation to the developments related to Iran and is contrary to the principle of neutrality. Especially a country like Iran, which has an important, decisive and undeniable role in the field of regional and international security, and this action means wrong calculation and continuation of wrong behaviors."

