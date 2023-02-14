Raeisi terms Iran, China 'friends of difficult times'

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi met and held talks with several high-ranking Chinese officials during his visit to Beijing on Tuesday.

In a meeting with the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Li Zhanshu, the Iranian president described Iran and China as friends in difficult times and appreciated the constructive support of the Chinese National People's Congress in expanding Tehran-Beijing cooperation.

The necessity of using the capacity of regional and extra-regional mechanisms was emphasized during the meeting.

In a separate meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, President Raeisi referred to the historical and valuable cooperation between Iran and China and stressed the importance of the reached agreements between the two countries in various economic and commercial fields.

Considering the importance of multilateralism as a common axis in the international positions of Iran and China, the Iranian president called for strengthening Tehran-Beijing cooperation in international and regional organizations.

