Beijing seeks to make progress in Iran-China strategic ties

Addressing reporters in his weekly presser, Wang Wenbin spoke about the programs of President Raeisi's visit to China.

"This visit will be President Raeisi’s first visit to China after taking office. During the visit, President Xi Jinping will hold talks with President Raisi to jointly provide planning and guidance for the development of bilateral relations and have an in-depth exchange of views on regional and international issues of shared interest. Premier Li Keqiang and Chairman Li Zhanshu will also meet with President Raeisi respectively," Wenbin said.

"China and Iran enjoy a traditional friendship. Consolidating and developing relations is the strategic choice made by both sides," the Chinese diplomat said.

"In recent years, under the guidance of President Xi and President Raeisi, China-Iran relations have maintained the momentum of sound growth, featuring stronger political mutual trust, steady progress in practical cooperation in various fields, and sound communication and coordination in international and regional affairs in defense of the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and the common interest of developing countries," he added.

China looks forward to working with Iran to take this visit as an opportunity to make greater progress in the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership, and play a constructive role in enhancing solidarity and cooperation between countries in West Asia and promoting regional security and stability, Wenbin noted.

RHM/PR