Iran, China resolved to fully implement 25-year coop program

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote on his Twitter account prior to the Iranian President’s departure to China that the officials follow up on the interests of Iranians wherever possible.

He said that he would accompany the President on an official trip to China.

Various bilateral relations, multilateralism, and pursuing balanced foreign policy are on the agenda, he tweeted.

On Monday evening, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi left Tehran for Beijing.

During his visit, the high-ranking delegations of the two countries will hold negotiations and some cooperation documents will be signed.

