  1. Politics
Feb 15, 2023, 10:44 AM

Leader:

Full support for Islamic Republic 22 Bahman rallies message

Full support for Islamic Republic 22 Bahman rallies message

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Addressing a group of people from East Azerbaijan province, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the Iranian nation’s message in 22 Bahman rallies was full support for the Islamic Republic.

The meeting was held on the occasion of the uprising of the people of Tabriz on Feb. 18, 1978, (29th of Bahman in 1356) against the Pahlavi regime.

In this meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei hailed the maximum presence of the Iranian nation in the February 11 (22nd of Bahman) rallies on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Despite all media campaigns and provocations of enemies, the existing problems, and the cold weather, the Iranian people attended the rallies, the Leader said, noting that the participation of people revealed many truths.

On the 22nd of Bahman, the people, from Iran's provinces, literally created a historical epic, he also said, describing it as very valuable.

This item is being updated...

RHM/

News Code 197435
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News