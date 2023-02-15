Full support for Islamic Republic 22 Bahman rallies message

The meeting was held on the occasion of the uprising of the people of Tabriz on Feb. 18, 1978, (29th of Bahman in 1356) against the Pahlavi regime.

In this meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei hailed the maximum presence of the Iranian nation in the February 11 (22nd of Bahman) rallies on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Despite all media campaigns and provocations of enemies, the existing problems, and the cold weather, the Iranian people attended the rallies, the Leader said, noting that the participation of people revealed many truths.

On the 22nd of Bahman, the people, from Iran's provinces, literally created a historical epic, he also said, describing it as very valuable.

