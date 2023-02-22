Enemies failed in all attempts to defeat Iran: IRGC cmdr.

Saying that nothing can destroy the unity of the Iranian nation, the IRGC top commander stated that the economic sanctions are part of the West's wars against Tehran which failed despite all their different attempts.

Salami also stressed that the Islamic Revolution has defeated the westerners' will and actions to create a poor, destroyed, desperate, ready-to-surrender society in Iran.

The IRGC commander also hailed the progress achieved in the country despite all the animosity and pressures, saying that more than 360 national plans have been implemented in the fields of science, economy, and country construction in relentless efforts.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salami praised the Iranian nation for holding the 22 Bahman rallies gloriously and showing support for the Islamic establishment.

MP/IRN85037230