2 Zionists killed in anti-Zionist operation in al-Quds

During the operation, several Palestinians were run over by a car.

Zionist media reported that 6 Zionists were injured following the accident and 2 of them article condition. Some sources have reported the number of injured people as eight.

According to the reports, the Palestinian driver was shot and killed by the Israeli regime's forces.

Earlier on Friday, Palestinian sources reported that the 48-year-old Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Abu Ali died of deliberate medical negligence in Israeli prison.

