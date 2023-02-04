Young Palestinian man shot dead by Zionist troops in Nablus

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced on Friday that Abdullah Samih, 25, died a few minutes after being critically injured by Israeli occupation soldiers at the Hawwara checkpoint.

The Zionist media, meanwhile, claimed the forces opened fire when he allegedly tried to grab a soldier's gun.

Violence simmers in the West Bank. Eight minors are also among the fatalities.

In one of the deadliest raids in years, Israeli troops killed nine Palestinians and wounded 20 others in the Jenin refugee camp on January 26, sparking international condemnation, Press TV reported.

Also on Friday, the Zionist settlers and military attacked a peaceful tree-planting event in the town of Tuqu, southeast of Bethelem.

Scores of army-guarded Israeli settlers physically assaulted and fired rubber-coated shots at local Palestinian activists who were taking part in the event on land near the town threatened with Israeli confiscation, Taysir Abu Mufarreh, director of the Tuqu Municipality, told WAFA news agency.

The forces also used pepper gas against participants, injuring three people who were transferred to hospital for medical treatment, added the official.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli forces conducted raids across the West Bank, arresting nine Palestinians. They arrested an ex-prisoner in Nablus, three others in Tubas, two in Jenin, and three in al-Khalil, Palestinian media outlets reported.

The regime regularly carries out raids on various cities of the West Bank on the pretext of detaining what it calls “wanted” Palestinians. These raids usually trigger violent confrontations with locals.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

The United Nations marked 2022 as the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in 16 years.

MNA/PR