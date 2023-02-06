Several Palestinians martyred during Ariha clashes

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources reported that several Resistance forces were martyred during the skirmishes with Zionists but didn't provide an exact number.

On Sunday night, media outlets reported that Resistance fighters have launched 17 operations against the Zionists during the past 24 hours.

The anti-Zionist operations were carried out in the Occupied al-Quds and the West Bank, according to the reports.

Zionist forces were targeted with explosives, stones, and bullets during the operations, the reports added.

During the past few days, especially after the launching of two operations in Quds which resulted in the death of 8 Zionists and the wounding of 12 of them, tensions have sharply increased in this city.

