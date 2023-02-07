  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 7, 2023, 11:30 AM

Palestinian Resistance shoots down Zionist quadcopter

Palestinian Resistance shoots down Zionist quadcopter

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – A quadcopter belonging to the Zionist regime was shot down by Palestinian Resistance on Monday evening.

Al-Quds and Nablus battalions announced the downing of a quadcopter belonging to the Zionist regime on Monday evening.

According to a statement released by Resistance groups, the quadcopter was shot down while it was carrying out spying and filming operations.

The wreckage of this quadcopter is possessed by the Palestinian resistance and the inspection of its equipment and contents is underway, this statement adds.

Recently, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced the capture of a Zionist quadcopter in the Gaza Strip.

RHM/5702574

News Code 197118
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News