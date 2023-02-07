Palestinian Resistance shoots down Zionist quadcopter

Al-Quds and Nablus battalions announced the downing of a quadcopter belonging to the Zionist regime on Monday evening.

According to a statement released by Resistance groups, the quadcopter was shot down while it was carrying out spying and filming operations.

The wreckage of this quadcopter is possessed by the Palestinian resistance and the inspection of its equipment and contents is underway, this statement adds.

Recently, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced the capture of a Zionist quadcopter in the Gaza Strip.

