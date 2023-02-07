Palestinian teen martyred by Zionists in Nablus

The Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli regime troops after confronting them, news sources reported early Tuesday.

Zionist forces rearrested 3 Palestinian freed prisoners during the Nablus raid, the reports added.

Clashes were also reported between Palestinian Resistance forces and Zionists in the area of conflict.

On Monday, Zionist media reported that 7 Palestinians were martyred during the clashes in the city of Ariha.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources reported that several Resistance forces were martyred during the skirmishes with Zionists but didn't provide an exact number.

During the past few days, especially after the launching of two operations in Quds which resulted in the death of 8 Zionists and the wounding of 12 of them, tensions have sharply increased in this city.

