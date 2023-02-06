Iran FM spox tours Mehr News Agency

Iran’s diplomat toured various departments of the Mehr News Agency in Tehran on Monday afternoon.

Mehr Media Group, made up of Mehr News agency and Iran’s leading international Daily, The Tehran Times, is one of Iran’s Main stream media.

With Offices in all 31 provinces of the country and in some neighboring countries, Mehr Media group is trying to be the voice of the oppressed all around the world.

Belonging to the Islamic Development Organization, Mehr Media group has access to first handed and trustworthy news within the Iranian Government.

Mehr News Agency is a member of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA).

