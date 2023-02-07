Iran Army Air Force unveils underground air base

The base was unveiled in the presence of the Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri and Iranian Army commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi.

Eagle-44 air base is capable of receiving and putting all types of Air Force fighter jets, bombers, and unmanned aerial vehicles into operation.

Benefiting from various facilities such as alert, command posts, fighter maintenance hangars, centers for maintaining and repairing aircraft, navigation equipment, and fuel tanks, the air base has the ability to receive all types of Air Force fighters to carry out assigned missions.

Constructing these bases in different places, due to their design and being located under the mountains, provides the ability to carry out air operations from a far distance and far from enemies' expectations.

This large underground base is also capable of receiving and operationally using the new fighters of the Air Force.

By keeping fighters in safe places and equipping them with electronic warfare systems, bombs and missiles, these bases have provided the possibility of long-distance operations and increasing the strategic range for distant targets.

Referring to the importance of underground and inaccessible bases, Bagheri in the unveiling ceremony stated, "Iran will not be an easy target for an aggressive enemy."

Constructing safe bases like Eagle-44 will continue, Bagheri cited, adding that the Eagle-44 is located under the mountains where no bombs or weapons are effective on it.

The base is able to maintain the strategic equipment and weapons of the Air Force and improves the operational capacity of the Air Force to suppress the enemies, he continued.

Referring to Zionists' threatful remarks, Major General Bagheri stressed, "The heads of this regime (Israeli regime) have threatened Iran once again, although they know very well that they have no ability to carry out this threat against Iran."

The air power, missile power and facilities of the Resistance axis are more ready than ever to respond decisively to these threats, he emphasized.

