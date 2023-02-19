  1. Politics
Feb 19, 2023

Iran FM, EU's Borrell discuss JCPOA, ties, Ukraine war

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign minister and the European Union's foreign policy chief consulted over a variety of issues in a phone conversation on Sunday.

"Tonight on telephone with @JosepBorrellF discussed Iran-EU ties, JCPOA,  Iran-IAEA cooperation and Ukraine developments," the top Iranian diplomat said in a post on his Twitter account on Sunday after the telephone conversation with Josep Borrell.

"Emphasized that I.R.Iran relies upon its people and this was proven once again on February 11th (national day) this year," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

The EU foreign policy chief, for his part, also wrote in a post on his Twitter account that he had discussed with Amir-Abdollahian different issues, repeating baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

