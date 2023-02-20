EU’s moves on Iran reminder of Trump’s ineffective policy

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a telephone conversation with the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

He said that the EU's reactions in recent months are a continuation of former US President Trump's ineffective policy.

The measures further prove the continuation of unrealistic and double standards as well as resorting to human rights concepts as tools, he further noted.

He categorically criticized the approach of some European countries in supporting pro-terrorism groups.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stressed the need for a ceasefire and the pursuit of diplomatic solutions to the Ukraine conflict, Amir-Abdollahian stated.

The top diplomat underlined that plans are being made for Agency’s (IAEA) visit to Tehran, noting that joint initiatives will be available on the agenda.

Respect for the territorial integrity of countries guarantees lasting peace, including in Ukraine, he underscored.

Iran has spared no effort to advance the ceasefire and achieve peace, he added.

If the agency takes a technical and apolitical approach, he said, adding that achieving a framework for resolving the matter is possible.

Joseph Burrell, for his part, referred to Europe's supporting stance toward Ukraine, expressing pessimism about the ceasefire in the coming weeks or even months.

Expressing hope for progress on the path of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the IAEA, he stressed the need to continue talks to advance the issues.

During the telephone conversation, the two sides also discussed Iran-EU relations and the agreement to lift sanctions.

