Iran VP pays visit to quake-hit Khoy

In the wake of the 5.9-magnitude earthquake that hit Khoy in northwest Iran, Mokhber has travelled to the county.

Visiting earthquake-stricken homes and emergency settlement camps and receiving reports from officials on the taken measures are on the agenda of Iran’s First Vice President in the region.

Earlier on Jan. 29, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi called for speeding up supplying services to the quake-stricken areas in Khoy County.

Raeisi’s emphasis comes after the 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Khoy County in northwest Iran that left at least three people dead and over 800 others injured.

The quake happened on Saturday at 9:44 pm local time, and at a depth of 7 km, according to the Iranian Seismological Center in Tehran.

The earthquake caused 20 to 50 percent damage to buildings in 70 villages, according to the Governor of the West Azarbaijan Province.

