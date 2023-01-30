Iran VP urges speeding up rendering service to quake-hit Khoy

Mokhber stressed the need for leveraging the groups volunteering to help the residents of the Khoy in northwestern Iran.

He called on the authorized officials in West Azarbaijan province to coordinate the requirements in this regard.



Earlier yesterday, the Iranian President called for speeding up supplying services to the quake-stricken areas in Khoy.

Ebrahim Raeisi’s emphasis comes after the 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Khoy County in northwest Iran that left at least three people dead and over 800 others injured.

Raeisi stressed the immediate reconstruction of the quake-affected regions amid the extreme weather condition.

The earthquake caused 20 to 50 percent damage to buildings in 70 villages, according to Governor of the West Azarbaijan Province.

AMK/IRN85013800