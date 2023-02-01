Poland says sending F-16 jets to Ukraine now not on agenda

"As of today, this topic [shipping of F-16 to Ukraine] is not on the agenda, if we talk about operational activities and primarily about political decisions," Ociepa told the Polish broadcaster.

The deputy minister stated that sending F-16 jets to Ukraine would not be the same as shipping arms since it would require more complex logistics, infrastructure and training, Sputnik reported.

"[Training pilots for F-16 jets would take] many months. If we shorten training, then I think it may take six months. But it will be in a very urgent mode. Normally, it will take more time," the official added.

Kyiv has long been lobbying Washington and other NATO nations to provide F-16 fighter jets.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on NATO countries to unlock the supply of long-range missiles and military aircraft to Kyiv after Western countries announced their intention to supply Ukraine with main battle tanks.

A group of US military officials is quietly lobbying to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, which is gathering momentum in the US Defense Department as Kyiv braces for a planned offensive this spring, US media reported earlier in the month, citing sources.

MNA/PR