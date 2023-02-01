Drone attack on Isfahan not to go unanswered: MP

In a statement early on Sunday, the Iranian Defense Ministry announced that its air defense units had fended off a drone attack on a military workshop in Isfahan.

The ministry said one of the workshop complexes had come under attack from a number of Micro Aerial Vehicles (MAVs), but the complex’s air defenses successfully repelled the attack.

The ministry underscored that the unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and only led to minor damage to the roof of a workshop. The complex, it added, continues its ordinary operations following the attack.

Later, Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak hinted in a tweet that the recent attack on the Iranian defense facility in Isfahan may be consequence of Tehran's support for Russia, writing: "[Ukraine] did warn you."

"The attack on Isfahan will not go unanswered," Meshkini told Sputnik when asked whether Iran will respond to Podolyak's statement about Kyiv's alleged involvement in the attack.

The lawmaker added that Kyiv now does not allow itself to make more blatant actions against Iran as it knows what kind of response it will get from Tehran.

"They are very afraid. Because we do not joke with anyone," Meshkini said.

"In our opinion, they have said nothing unexpected. It is no surprise to us that the Ukrainian government is taking such a position because it simply has to take a position that is consonant with the hegemony of the West," the lawmaker said.

When asked whose side Tehran could take in a possible conflict with Kyiv, Meshkini said that "the era of Western domination is over;" therefore, Tehran "will definitely not side with the Western world."

Western countries claim that Iran supplies military drones to Russia for its military operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly rejected such allegations.

MNA/PR