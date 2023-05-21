Zelensky vows Ukraine won’t use F-16 jets to attack Russia

Earlier on Saturday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that Western countries will be running colossal risks if they supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

Ukraine has not yet won commitments to deliver the planes, but US President Joe Biden told G7 leaders on Friday that Washington supports joint allied training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s, senior United States officials said.

“We see that Western countries are still adhering to the escalation scenario. It involves colossal risks for themselves,” Grushko was quoted as saying.

“In any case, this will be taken into account in all our plans, and we have all the necessary means to achieve the goals we have set.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has for months called for the supply of advanced fighter jets to support Ukraine.

MNA/PR