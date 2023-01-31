  1. World
Jan 31, 2023, 5:35 PM

Britain not planning to send fighter jets to Ukraine: PM spox

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Great Britain doesn’t think it practicable to supply its fighter jets to Ukraine, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday.

"We believe it is not practical to send those jets into Ukraine," Reuters quoted the spokesperson as saying.

"We will continue to discuss with our allies about what we think what is the right approach," he added.

According to the spokesperson, British "fighter jets are extremely sophisticated and take months to learn how to fly."

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that Washington has no intention to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. On Tuesday, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz said that the topic of the possible handover of Polish Air Force F-16 planes to Ukraine is not being looked at the official level. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius have repeatedly said that Germany is not planning to supply Ukraine with fighter jets.

    Latest News