KRG-based terrorist groups played role in Isfahan attack

A report by "Nournews" indicates; the parts of small UAVs (quadcopters) that were used in a sabotage action against the Ministry of Defense workshop complex in Isfahan a few days ago, along with explosive materials, have entered Iran with the participation and guidance of Kurdish opposition groups based in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

According to the received information, on the order of a foreign security service, and after receiving parts of small-scale UAVs and explosive materials, these groups brought them into the country from one of the inaccessible routes in the northwest and delivered them to the service liaison in one of the border cities.

This report indicates; The above parts and materials were assembled in an equipped workshop using trained forces and then were used for a sabotage attack against the workshop complex of the Ministry of Defense in Isfahan.

Several months ago, a terrorist group consisting of Kurdish opposition elements organized by the Zionist intelligence service to explode in Isfahan industrial facilities was arrested by the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence. The arrested terrorists, who were trained to carry out sabotage operations by Mossad agents in a third-party foreign country, were planning to blow up important facilities in Isfahan by transferring highly advanced explosive equipment and materials into Iran through the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

The necessity of preventing destructive and anti-security actions of Kurdish opposition groups based in the Iragi Kurdistan region, has been repeatedly insisted to the government of that country. The continuation of the terrorist activities of these groups against Iran shows that the Iraqi government has not yet been able to completely fulfill its legal responsibilities in that regard.

In a statement early on Sunday, the Iranian Defense Ministry announced that one of its workshop complexes in Isfahan had come under attack from a number of Micro Aerial Vehicles (MAVs), but the complex’s air defenses successfully repelled the attack.

The ministry underscored that the unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and only led to minor damage to the roof of a workshop. The complex, it added, continues its ordinary operations following the attack.

