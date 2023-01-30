Tehran summons Ukraine diplomat over comments on drone attack

"War logic is inexorable & murderous. It bills the authors & accomplices strictly. Panic in RF - endless mobilization, missile defense in Moscow, trenches 1000 km away, bomb shelters preparation. Explosive night in Iran - drone & missile production, oil refineries. Ukraine did warn you." Mykhailo Podolyak the advisor to the Ukrainian President wrote in a tweet.

Podolyak's tweet suggested that Kyiv was behind the failed drone attack on Iran's military site in Isfahan on Sunday.

Following this proactive statement by Zelenskyy's advisor, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian Chargé d'affaires to provide an explanation about the claims.

So far, none of the official Ukrainian authorities has denied or confirmed Podoliak's statements.

RHM/fa.alalam