Any US military action against Iran to be declaration of war

"In Iran's perspective, the use of the military option at any level means US entry into the war. For now, Iran considers such a possibility to be weak," Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations told Newsweek.

Tehran also said that if the US "miscalculates and starts a war," then Washington would be responsible for the consequences of such a conflict "for the region and the world," the news outlet reported. In such a case, Iran will be capable of ensuring its own security and defending the country's interests, the magazine cited the mission as saying.

Washington has so far denied any involvement in the recent attack on Iran, the media outlet reported.

"We've seen the press reports, but can confirm that no US military forces have conducted strikes or operations inside Iran. We continue to monitor the situation, but have nothing further to provide," a Pentagon spokesperson was quoted as saying by media.

In a statement early on Sunday, the Iranian Defense Ministry announced that its air defense units had fended off a drone attack on a military workshop in Isfahan.

The ministry said one of the workshop complexes had come under attack from a number of Micro Aerial Vehicles (MAVs), but the complex’s air defenses successfully repelled the attack.

The ministry underscored that the unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and only led to minor damage to the roof of a workshop. The complex, it added, continues its ordinary operations following the attack.

Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian condemned a "cowardly drone attack." Tehran also said it would not halt its progress on a "peaceful nuclear program."

Al Jazeera reported on Monday, citing an Iranian official that the preliminary data point to Israel's involvement in the recent Isfahan attack.

According to the Iranian official, drones that attacked the military workshop in the central city of Isfahan could have been launched from the territory of Iran, close to the attack site.

