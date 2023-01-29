  1. World
Jan 29, 2023, 12:00 PM

At least 10 children died after boat capsized in Pakistan

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Ten children died when their boat capsized on Sunday in northwest Pakistan, a local police official said.

All of the dead so far recovered from Tanda Dam lake, near Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, were between seven and 14 years old, according to local police official Mir Rauf.

Rauf said 11 children had been rescued from the water, with six in critical condition. The boat was carrying between 25 and 30 students on a day trip from a local madrassa when it overturned.

"A rescue operation is underway," Rauf told AFP.

Last year, at least 20 people died, most of them women, and another 30 were missing after a boat carrying more than 100 people capsized in the Indus river in Rahimyar Khan district.

The overloaded boat was heading to a wedding when it capsized in the Indus river near Sadiqabad, the government said in a statement.

