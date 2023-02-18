Iran condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan's Karachi

The spokesman of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kan'ani, condemned the terrorist attack on the Karachi police compound.

Kan'ani expressed solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan and the families of the victims and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

In an armed attack last night on a police station in Karachi, Pakistan, 7 people, including two policemen, were killed and several others were wounded.

Following the 4-hour-long gun battle between the Pakistani security personnel and terrorists inside the Karachi Police HQ, Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group on Saturday issued a statement, claiming responsibility for the attacks and declaring more such attacks in Pakistan.

MNA