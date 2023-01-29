At least 39 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Pakistan

Lasbela Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum, while confirming the incident, told Dawn.com that the vehicle, with nearly 48 passengers on board, was traveling from Quetta to Karachi.

“Due to speeding, the coach crashed into the pillar of a bridge while taking a U-turn near Lasbela. The vehicle subsequently careened into a ravine and then caught fire,” he said.

Anjum added that three people, including a child and a woman, have been rescued alive. However, he feared that the number of casualties could increase.

Meanwhile, Saad Edhi of Edhi Foundation told the source that 17 bodies have been recovered from the accident site so far, adding that they have been moved to the hospital.

