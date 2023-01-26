Iran not to hesitate to support its IRGC: FM spokesman

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is resolved to defend its sovereignty, national interests, and its pillars of national might," Nasser Kan'ani said in a statement on Thursday.

He said that the Iranian actions are in accordance with the standards of international law, and the principle of equality of state sovereignty.

The spokesman said that the new Iranian sanctions on the UK and EU officials were a response to the UK's counterproductive, antagonist and unjustified policies of the United Kingdom on January 3 and the EU parliament's resolution.

He added that those [EU] individuals, entities and companies were sanctioned by Iran after the approvals of the relevant Iranian authorities and as a response to their deliberate actions in supporting terrorism and terrorist groups, promoting and inciting terrorism and spreading violence and hatred that cause disturbances, violence, terrorist acts and human rights violations against the people of Iran.

He also said that in the recent sanctions, those who insult Islamic sanctities and the Holy Quran were also included.

Kan'ani added that the Iranian nation will fully support the IRGC against attempts to blacklist it.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs along with the people from all walks of life, the government, the parliament and the lawmakers, the judiciary not only firmly condemns any interventionist actions and statements contrary to the rules of international law, but it also expresses its full support to IRGC that is the symbol of the sacred and national values of Islamic Iran and the peioneering force in the fight against various forms of terrorism and extremism," the spokesman added.

He vowed that Iran will not hesitate to take any action in supporting the IRGC.

