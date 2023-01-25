  1. Politics
Kan'ani:

IRGC interrupts US hegemonic strategies in region

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Describing IRGC as a pillar of Iranian national power, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that the Iranian force has disrupted the US domineering strategies in the region.

"Hostile actions by US regime against Iranians are countless. Different and diverse aspects of US administrations’ crimes against the Iranian nation expose fake, political human rights gestures US officials and instrumental use of #HumanRights," Nasser Kan'ani wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

"Devising coup d’état, providing support to 8-year imposed war, intentional downing of passenger plane, waging hybrid warfare, sponsoring #MKO terrorists, imposing bans and maximum pressure against Iranians are only examples of US regime countless crimes against Iranian nation," the Iranian spokesman added.

"The reason behind US anger at #IRGC, spread of lies & baseless allegations against it is clear; IRGC is a pillar of Iranian national power, has humiliated apartheid #Zionist regime & disrupted US domineering strategies in the region," he continued.

The European countries under the influence of the fake  Tel Aviv regime and Washington have recently launched a motion to labe the Iranian IRGC as a terrorist organization.

