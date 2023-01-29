Iran calls Indigenous children mass graves genocide

"These terrible crimes have taken place in a country whose government always tries to display its image as one of the claimants of defending human rights with deceitful and hypocritical shows. This country always comments on the events of other countries from the position of a claimant and interventionist country," said Nasser Kan'ani on Sunday in reaction to the discovery of 66 more potential unmarked graves at a former residential school in British Columbia.

He added that the discovery of these mass graves is a sign of the human disaster and a reminder of the crimes that occurred during the oppressive and racist rule of white people under the control of the British.

He considered the claims of the Canadian government with the motive of projecting and creating deviations in participation and assistance in this human tragedy, saying that it is an indication that the Canadian government and other allied abuse human rights as a tool to impose their politically biased views on others.

"These crimes against humanity will never be hidden from the eyes of true justice seekers and the Canadian government must take responsibility for its dark past," Kan'ani said, expressing sympathy with Indigenous people in Canada.

For decades, a large number of Indigenous children in Canada who were taken from their families and forced into boarding schools never returned home.

An investigative team has found 66 more potential unmarked graves at a former residential school in British Columbia, the Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) said Wednesday at a press conference.

It brings the number to 159 found at the former St. Joseph's Mission Residential School -- 93 were uncovered in May 2021.

Run by the Catholic Oblates order, thousands of Indigenous children were forced to attend the Mission operated between 1886 and 1981.

