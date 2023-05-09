First Iranian freight train arrives in Afghanistan's Herat

Herat Railway officials say that the shipment weighs more than 600 tons, and is made up of equipment and supplies for the company that built Khaf-Herat Railway Line, Ariana News reported.

According to officials, an Iranian delegation arrived in Herat on Monday, also by rail, and the two sides discussed sustainable transportation via rail.

Mufti Mohammad Nasim Mohammadi, the head of the Herat Railway Department, said that this shipment included 17 wagons that transferred 655 tons of railway equipment and facilities for the contracting company.

Currently, this railway has entered Herat as a test, but the process of transporting commercial goods through the Khaf-Herat railway line will start soon, Afghan official added.

