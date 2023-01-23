  1. Politics
Iran urges security, stability for Afghans

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Iran's newly-appointed envoy to Afghanistan said that Iran is seeking security, stability, and welfare in the neighboring state.

The Islamic Republic has a comprehensive roadmap for working in Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi said according to Afghan Voice Agency (AVA).

Iran has a long-term look at Afghanistan, he said, adding that the Islamic Republic plans to join the infrastructures of the two countries in various areas.

Afghanistan is a neighbor that could be a strategic ally in Iran’s foreign policy, he further noted.

The US neither tolerates stability in Afghanistan nor wants the country to interact with its neighbors, he underscored.

