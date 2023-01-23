  1. Politics
Jan 23, 2023, 1:00 PM

Iran envoy discusses Helmand water share with Taliban

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Iran's newly-appointed envoy to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi in a meeting with Taliban Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi discussed Iran's water share from Helmand River.

Kazemi Qomi and Muttaqi also discussed expanding bilateral relations in all fields.

Muttaqi, for his part, emphasized the need for removing the technical obstacles and taking measures to prevent the waste of Helmand water.

In August last year, Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian during a visit to Kabul held a meeting with the Taliban acting energy minister to discuss Iran's water share from the Helmand River.

The Iranian side stressed the need for implementation of the 1973 treaty reached between Iran and Afghanistan regarding Iran's water share from the Helmand River.

Iran's demands for this water right are based on the treaty reached in 1973 and detailed negotiations have been conducted at different levels in this regard.

