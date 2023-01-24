Envoy urges UN to use Iran capacities in assisting Afghans

Hassan Kazemi Qomi met and held talks with Roza Isakovna Otunbayeva, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

In this meeting, Kazemi Qomi asked the United Nations to use all the capacities of the Islamic Republic of Iran to help the people of Afghanistan.

He called for increasing regional cooperation in solving the economic, social, and educational problems of the people of this country.

Iran's envoy also expressed Iran's readiness to fully actualize Afghanistan's capacities with the help and assistance of the United Nations.

Dealing with the phenomenon of terrorism and terrorist groups, especially ISIL, was one of the important topics discussed in this meeting.

